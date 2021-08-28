Berlin - Icelander Daði Freyr Petursson, 29, has lived in Berlin since 2014, when he came to study at the Catalyst Institute for Creative Arts and Technology. He represented Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam, finishing fourth with his song “10 Years”. He is currently working on new music for release in 2022.

Vagabund Brauerei, Antwerpener Str. 3, Wedding – This place has amazing beer. There's always something new to try out here. And the best thing is that you can also order food from restaurants around the neighbourhood and eat it in the bar.

W – Der Imbiss (locations in Prenzlauer Berg and Nollendorfkiez) – This is a great place for Mexican and Indian fusion food. This is just a combination that works. The cheesy naan bread is to die for.

Noisy Rooms, Revaler Str. 99, Friedrichshain – A nice place to take a group of musician friends and just jam out for a few hours before heading to a bar nearby.

Urban Spree, Revaler Str. 99, Friedrichshain – This is probably my favourite bar to get a drink outside. Nice music, nice people, just nice.

Swag Jam at Badehaus, Friedrichshain – This venue at RAW has an open mic night with an amazing house band once a week. I never actually went on stage yet since I’m too shy, but maybe one day. That will be the day that I become a man!