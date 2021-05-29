Lichtblick Kino, Kastanienallee, Prenzlauer Berg - A cinema with only 32 seats in a room that used to be a butcher’s shop, and still running movies with very old projectors. I recommend going to their late-night screenings of Casablanca on the weekends.

Bildband Berlin, Immanuelkirchstraße, Prenzlauer Berg - A bookshop and gallery with a crazy selection of photo-books about Berlin culture and history. Berlin has many bookshops, but none are managed by a guy like Joe Dilworth, who’s photographed quintessential musicians and documented iconic scenes behind the Iron Curtain.

8MM Bar, Schönhauser Allee, Prenzlauer Berg - One of the darkest corners of Berlin, yet the most beautiful for sure. Great music, great drinks and an array of the coolest people in town. Better if you go during the week, for a more chilled evening. Always remember to tip the bartenders.

Anomic Records - A DIY label that’s releasing some of the best music in Berlin, with a beautiful guitar and noise aesthetic. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll find their zine in some cafés and bars around town featuring drawings and stories from musicians around the world.



Strandbad Wannsee, Wannseebadweg, Nikolassee - One of the most cinematic places I’ve seen in Berlin. And it’s close enough to get there with the train, but far enough to disconnect from all the noise. Not recommended for winter days though. It’s very cold.