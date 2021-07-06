Berlin - Josh Telson is a Berlin comedian and filmmaker. He is in charge of programming for Comedy Café Berlin – and basically nothing else in his life.

1. Comedy Café Berlin – Roseggerstr. 17, Neukölln

Will I get arrested if I list the comedy theatre I help run? Home to the best improv and sketch comedy in town, plus stand-up and storytelling nights (in English). If you need to scratch that itch to perform yourself, we teach improv and sketch too! Grand re-opening 6 August.

2. Vagabund Brauerei – Antwerpener Str. 3, Wedding

The taproom on Antwerpener Str. in Wedding is one of my favourite places in Berlin to grab a beer, and it’s all made locally. Great vibes, great beer, great people. And they’ve just opened up a new location with a beer garden down the street! AND if you really don’t want to leave the house, you can get bottled beer delivered right to your home.

3. Crazy Bastard Kitchen – Weserstr. 168, Neukölln

My favourite place to get a bite to eat in Neukölln, from the folks who make the best hot sauce this side of the Atlantic. The menu changes every week and they’ve always got vegan options, so you can’t go wrong. I highly recommend the chicken burger and the cauliflower wings.

4. Britzer Garten – Neukölln

Half the people I mention this place to haven’t heard of it and the other half think it’s the most obvious choice for any must-see-in-Berlin list. So I’m listing it here. There’s a small entry fee, but it’s well worth it for some of the most beautiful green space in Berlin. You could spend a week here and still not see it all. Bring a picnic or get food at the various kiosks and make a day of it.

5. Amerika-Gedenkbibliothek – Blücherplatz 1, Kreuzberg

One for people (like me) with kids: a wonderful library in general, but the kids’ section is fantastic and they’re open on Sundays with special programming, usually including some sort of storytelling and crafts. Great selection of English-language children’s books as well!

