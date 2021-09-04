Berlin - Maurice Frank, 48, grew up in the UK and the US before moving to Berlin in 1999. He published Exberliner for 15 years after co-founding the city’s English magazine in 2002. From August 2020 to August 2021 he was chief editor of Berliner Zeitung English Edition.

Adana Grillhaus, Manteuffelstraße 86, Kreuzberg – Turkish-style grill whose fantastic Yogurtlu Kuzu Sis (lamb skewer with yoghurt) periodically proves I’m a fake vegetarian. Try to get a spot next to the grill to watch the cooking action.

Green Kayak, three locations across Berlin – This initiative lets you borrow a kayak for free if you agree to pick up trash from waterways. Fun, and good for body and soul.

Ick koof mir Dave Lombardo wenn ick reich bin, Zionskirchstr. 34, Mitte – My Stammkneipe for years. Fantastic smoky boozer with the occasional experimental jazz gig. The pints of Tegernseer Helles I have consumed would fill the Weißer See.

Kohlenquelle, Kopenhagener Straße 16, Prenzlauer Berg – A scrappy nineties bar and café with a sprawling party basement and tasty organic lunch menu. It morphed into Berlin’s most casual test centre in the pandemic.

Saint George’s Bookshop, Wörther Straße 27, Prenzlauer Berg – Heaven for the anglophone bibliophile, pure and simple.