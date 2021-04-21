Berlin - Ofir Raul Graizer is the director of the award-winning 2017 film The Cakemaker and author of Ofirs Küche, a cook book by an Israeli Berliner for Germans. Here are Graizer's Berlin tips.

Eurogida, Badstr. 9, Wedding: For the last 10 years I've bought my veggies, olives and other Middle Eastern wonders here. Unlike traditional food stores, you can touch the vegetables to estimate their quality, without weird looks from the person behind you.

Goldhahn und Sampson, Dunckerstr. 9, Prenzlauer Berg: This place was a pioneer when it comes to Berlin foodie culture, and it reinvents itself every time. A handpicked variety of Feinkost and the most trustworthy wine selection in town. The crème de la crème are the cooking classes, which I used to give myself years ago.

Kino Moviemento, Kottbusser Damm 22, Kreuzberg: I crave for the reopening of small cinemas like this, which remind us that there is more to life than mediocre super hero movies. And after one and a half years in front of Netflix, nothing compares to the big screen.

Stadtbad Mitte, Gartenstr. 5, Mitte: Where I finally remembered how to swim at the age of 38. A mixture of people, decent team and living proof that real men wear Speedos. I wish they were finally open; Covid, can you please disappear from our lives and never return?

Hohenschönhauser Memorial, Genslerstr. 66, Lichtenberg: Though it makes me rather anxious, this place always fascinates me, Being one of the most vivid examples of how this wonderful city was only one generation ago. Some of the tour guides were prisoners here. I implore every visitor – go and hear their story.

Dieser Text ist in der Wochenendausgabe der Berliner Zeitung erschienen – jeden Sonnabend am Kiosk oder hier im Abo.