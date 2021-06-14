Tianfuzius, Regensburger Str. 1, Charlottenburg – Tasty tasty vegan Chinese food in a beautiful residential area. Get outside seating if you can. It feels like a treat every time I go.

Landschaftspark Herzberge, Allee der Kosmonauten 16, Lichtenberg – It’s taken me years to find this park. It has sheep, trees, a Stadtfarm where you can buy bread and beer. It’s not your classic Berlin park. I love walking here.

Kulku - This band don’t play very often, and you won’t find much online. But if you get the chance to see them, go. It feels like a family of musicians has carved instruments out of the trees around them and started playing about the human condition. Dark, warm and real.

Kino International, Karl-Marx-Allee 33, Mitte – If you haven’t been for a while, go! It’s one big screen, plenty of space and the interior feels like the inside of a piano. I like to head in for the last showing before we’re emptied onto the surrounding streets at 00:35.

Aikido Friedrichshain, Niemannstr. 2, Friedrichshain – I was searching for a combination of meditation and sport: I got so much more than I was looking for here. Mareen and Axel teach calm, clarity, care and discipline in a supportive environment. They changed my life.

Papier und Spiele, Oppelner Str. 8, Kreuzberg – I feel like a designer walking in and a kid coming out. I go searching for huge sketch pads and always leave with a little mechanical toy or two.

