Berlin - E-scooters were involved in 238 accidents that led to injury as well as one death in the German capital last year, according to preliminary figures from the German statistics office (Destatis) released Friday.

In addition to the death, 34 people were seriously injured in e-scooter accidents in Berlin while 203 suffered minor injuries.

The announcement is the first time e-scooter statistics have been made available since the first vehicle was registered in Berlin on 15 June 2019. Nationwide, e-scooters were involved in 2,155 accidents with injuries including five deaths and 386 serious injuries.

Drinking and scootering is bad

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, had the most accidents (566) followed by Bavaria (334) with Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (16) and Thuringia (11) reporting the fewest.

Scooter riders were usually responsible for the accidents (around 72 per cent), according to the statistics. In most cases, riders lost control of the two-wheelers, with alcohol being the largest single reason (18.3 per cent) for losing control. Scooter users also frequently illegally used roadways or sidewalks.