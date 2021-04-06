Berlin - People between 60 and 70 without a previous illness can now get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Tempelhof through 18 April, officials said.

Berlin began the voluntary vaccinations over the Easter holidays after the vaccine came under fire for people under 60. 18,000 doses were injected over the four-day holiday, sparking officials to extend the programme.

"Due to the demand for vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for people over 60, the available vaccination appointments at Tempelhof have been extended," the city-state's health department said.

Get an appointment

The Tegel vaccination centre had also been using AstraZeneca since 2 April but vaccinations for this age group at the former airport expired as planned Tuesday.

To book an apointment in Tempelhof, ring the vaccination hotline at 030/90282200.

