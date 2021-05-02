Warsaw - Enjoying nature with a lower chance of infection: Dispersed camping - outside set campsites - has grown in popularity thanks to corona. And Poland Saturday began allowing dispersed camping in 425 forest areas under certain conditions, the country's forestry agency said Friday.



The Stay The Night project opened 600,000 hectares of forest. The areas are shown in this online map. Campers are only allowed to stay for a maximum of two nights and group of nine or more must register in advance with the forest administration. Campfires are limited to specific areas and pack out your trash (leave only footprints).

Although Germany has classified Poland as a high incidence area, campers can enter with a negtive corona test that is no older than 48 hours. High incidence areas are those recording above 200 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.



More Berlin news in English.