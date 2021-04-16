Berlin - While performing a routine seizure in a flat in Wedding, Berlin customs officers detected an intense cannabis odour. According to the Berlin police, the officers had entered the flat of a 41-year-old man in Holländerstraße on Thursday morning to seize some items. The smell emanated from several cardboard boxes, whereupon the officers alerted the police.

Plainclothes police officers belonging to the 18th precinct arrived at the scene and discovered almost 120kg of marijuana stored in the five boxes and in several bags, as well as packaging materials typical of those used by drug dealers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. The police also confiscated several alarm guns, knives, a baton and a stun gun. The man is to be brought before a judge on Friday for the issuance of an arrest warrant.

More Berlin news in English.