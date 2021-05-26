Grünheide/Brandenburg - Burning power cables were discovered near the Tesla building site outside Berlin Tuesday night, according to police. The cables, which are as thick as an arm, supply electricity to the massive construction site. Despite the fire, the cables were still functional and the power supply was not interrupted, a police spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

The fire, about 500m from the future Tesla plant, was extinguished in the morning hours. Several square metres of forest floor also caught fire.

The police have yet to comment on whether they suspect arson or a political motive behind the blaze. Investigators have yet to rule out a deliberate act, a police spokesperson said.

Tesla has come under fire from local environmentalists who say the factory's water consumption will disrupt the region's drinking water supply.

