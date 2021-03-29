Berlin - We're going to need a better phone.

Mitte and the Berlin chamber of commerce (IHK) have hatched a plan to re-open both indoor and outdoor dining. Sound good? Ok but what if I told you it would require users to deploy three separate apps in connection with a corona test?

The plan, according to a report in the Berliner Morgenpost, would require restaurant visitors to book a table in an app a few days ahead of time. The would-be diners must then, within four hours of the appointment, take a corona test, the results of which would be available in a special diagnosis app. The app would double as a sort of day pass that would open doors to shopping and cultural events for about 24 hours for those who tested negative.

Restaurants would scan a QR code in the diagnosis app and guests would also be required to check in using the Luca app, a contract tracing app that is being developed independent of the government's very similar corona app.

Taking it too far

The Mitte/IHK model is based on a much-hyped process in the southern German town of Tübingen that gives people who test negative a day pass to shop, get their hair done and visit restaurants and bars. However, over the weekend, the mayor of Tübingen, who masterminded the programme, said people had gone too far and congregated in groups that were too large.

"This pilot project is intended to find out to what extent things can re-open without significantly increasing the risk of infection," Jörg Nolte, managing director of business and politics at the IHK, said.

A first test run with the apps is foreseen in mid-April, Nolte said.

"It's a tool for returning to regular life," Mitte mayor Stephan von Dassel (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) told the paper.



He forget an s: "Tools".

Adapted from the original German by Andrew Bulkeley.