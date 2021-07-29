Kolbaskowo - A Regio train derailed on the line between the Polish city of Szczecin and Tantow in Brandenburg. According to the PAP news agency, it was on its way to Berlin and collided with a truck at a level crossing in the village of Kolbaskowo on Thursday morning. The accident occurred three kilometres before the German border.
Eight people were treated for minor injuries such as abrasions and bruises. No one had to be taken to hospital. The truck driver was able to leave his vehicle safely.
Rail traffic at the accident site was temporarily interrupted. A replacement service with buses was set up. The RE66 regional train runs daily from Szczecin Glowny to Berlin-Gesundbrunnen and serves 11 stations.