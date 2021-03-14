Berlin - According to a media report, Islamist extremists are apparently among the recipients of the federal government's emergency corona aid programme. In some cases, "direct financing of terrorism" is suspected, reported Welt am Sonntag, citing a source close to Berlin law enforcement authorities.

According to the report, the security forces and the Berlin public prosecutor's office in Berlin are conducting more than 100 investigations against about 60 people, mosque associations and organisations that are considered to belong to the Islamist scene. According to the report, the authorities are investigating whether and to what extent corona aid was collected without a legitimate claim.



Around €1m for Islamists?

In at least three cases, there are indications that corona aid was used to finance terrorism in war zones in the Middle East. The total damages in the case in question amount to approximately €1m. According to the report, €250,000 have already been seized during searches.

In recent months, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) searched several mosques, mosque associations and private residences in Berlin. Subsidy fraud can be punished with a prison sentence of up to five years, in serious cases up to 10 years.