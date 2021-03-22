Berlin - A cyclist was killed by a turning truck early Monday in Weißensee, the second fatal cyclist/truck accident in a week as critics continue to bemoan the city's lack of cycling infrastructure and warning equipment on over-the-road trucks.

The woman was killed as a truck turned right onto Feldtmannstraße from Berliner Allee, police and witnesses said. No further information was immediately available about the victim.

The accident is the second fatal collision between a cyclist and a truck this year. Earlier this month a woman died at the corner of Oderstraße and Siegfriedstraße in Neukölln. In that accident, the 56-year-old victim was riding on the sidwalk on Oderstraße towards Eschersheimer Straße. As she crossed Siegfriedstraße, a 46-year-old truck driver turned right, hitting and killing her at the intersection

The deaths come after 17 cyclists were among Berlin's 50 traffic-related fatalities last year.

