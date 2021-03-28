Berlin - Berlin's state government has passed stricter corona measures, Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) announced following a special cabinet meeting on Saturday. The new rules go into force on Wednesday, 31 March. Here's the key info:



Face masks: FFP2 masks will be mandatory in enclosed spaces such as shops. This also applies to public transport.

Shopping: To enter retail outlets - apart from those selling essential supplies like supermarkets and drug stores - shoppers must be able to show a negative corona test conducted on the same day. Here's the info on how to get tested in Berlin.

Workplace testing: Employers must provide workers the opportunity to take a corona test twice a week. Employers must allow office workers to work from home. Occupancy of offices may not exceed 50 per cent.

Body-related services: To get a haircut, cosmetic treatment or massage, a negative test result from the same day is required.

Events: A negative test result is required for attendance at indoor events and gatherings (at least the ones that are still permitted). This does not apply to demonstrations and events organised by religious communities.

Finally, the mayor appealed to all Berliners to take a quick test before private meetings and to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask.