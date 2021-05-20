Berlin - Sometime back in the 80s, when there were still real analog festivals, I once saw Eric Clapton live in Roskilde, Denmark. It was a beautiful summer evening, and in keeping with the good mood in the crowd in front of the stage, the band played In The Air Tonight - and the drummer sang along. It was Phil Collins.

That's just the way stars do it. You know, with A Little Help From My Friends. But actually, it was the other way around. When Clapton wasn't doing well for awhile (drugs), Phil Collins stood by him. Of course. These kinds of stories are buddy tales - who knows what it was really like.

Does drug use increase Covid-19 risks? That's what I, a listener of Clapton's albums for almost 50 years, wondered when news broke of his symptoms and remorse at having received the AstraZeneca vaccine. I'm not denying his claims. He was unwell for weeks and feared he would never be able to play the guitar again.

Erhöht Drogenkonsum die Risiken?

It'd be nice to have something that could tell us whether people who were, uh, uncareful with their health are at greater risk. Or was Slowhand just unlucky? But now he's feeling better. That makes me - a fan not always enthused by his socio-political statements - happy. He feels the same way.

He was ashamed of the racist slogans he made in support of the ultra-rightwing National Front party in the '70s, he told a UK tabloid three years ago, especially considering so much of his guitar genius was learned from Black musicians.

Listening to Clapton is good, listening to his rants, less so. An album from 1976 - from a time when he was in a bad mood - is entitled "No Reason To Cry".