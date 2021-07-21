Berlin - Summer returns to the capital this weekend.

According to the German Weasther Service, Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will hover between 23 and 27 degree Celsius.

However, Saturday will see temperatures soar to 31 degrees in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

On Sunday, expect highs of around 29 degrees during the day and lows of 20 degrees at night. Rain is forecast for Monday, but it will remain warm, around 29 degrees in the daytime, 20 at night.

Berlin news in English.