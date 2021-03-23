Berlin - A special police unit Monday arrested a suspect in a spectacular daylight robbery of an armoured car on Kurfürstendamm four weeks ago, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The suspect is a 30-year-old who is charged with assault and robbery, prosectors said. Reports that the suspect belongs to the Remmo crime family could not be confirmed.

At least four men on 19 February robbed an armoured car in front of a bank on Ku'damm. A witness video shared on social media shows four men in bright orange work clothing loading money boxes into giant bags as a security guard lays nearby on the pavement.

Photo: Morris Pudwell What's left of the suspected getaway car.

Different ways to get your hands on cash

The bizarre video showed cars and pedestrians passing by unknowingly while another man watched from a nearby Littfaßsäule advertising column. He was apparently begging for money outside the bank.

The four suspects threatened and injured two guards, aged 37 and 60, during the robbery and then disappeared in a getaway car. Police were called to a car fire in Bessemerstraße in Schöneberg about 30 minutes later. The car is suspected to be the getaway car and "in all likelihood was set on fire intentionally."