Berlin - Christmas market operators are hoping this year will be different and have begun planning their yule activities. Several operators said they're confident they'll be able to bring at least some form of Christmas cheer to the Hauptstadt late this year, and have begun planning, though with caution.

"We haven't heard anything different from the borough yet and have already written to collaborators," a spokesperson for the Lucia Christmas Market in the Kulturbrauerei in Prenzlauer Berg said. "We're expecting some form of restrictions and requirements. But to cancel the market completely would be a major disappointment."

Another corona Christmas

Managers of the Christmas markets at the Gedächtniskirche, Alexanderplatz, Späth'schen Baumschulen in Treptow and at the Winterwelt on Potsdamer Platz expect to have markets - and corona-related restrictions.

Completely cancelling the markets again could leave operators and related vendors in dire straits, a spokesperson for the market at the Gedächtniskirche in Charlottenburg said.

"I don't know if we would have survived last year economically if it weren't for the government aid," said Arnold Bergmann. He oversees the markets at Alexanderplatz and Potsdamer Platz.