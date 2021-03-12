Berlin - The first museums will open Friday after months of lockdown with others following in the coming days. Visitors have to book in advance and wear surgical or FFPS2 masks - visitor numbers are limited. An overview of upcoming openings for culture buffs looking to plan their next outing. The Museum of Natural History and the Haus am Waldsee are kicking it all off Friday.

Friday, 12 March

At the Museum of Natural History, visitors must reserve a ticket in advance online at museumfuernaturkunde.berlin for one of two time slots from 9.30am to 2pm or from 2 pm to 6pm. Tickets can't be purchased at the door. A digital tour will replace the traditional audio tour - pandemic, you know. Visitors can download it on their smartphones.

The Haus am Waldsee in Zehlendorf will also open its doors again on Friday for international contemporary art afficiandos. Online registration won't be available until 16 March so visitors just need to show up during opening hours from 11am to 6pm and purchase a ticket at the door.

Saturday, 13 March

The Georg Kolbe Museum in West End is the next to open. Filigree objects from Japanese artist Shinichi Sawada are in the current exhibition. Visitors can register by phone at 030 / 304 21 44 or by e-mail kasse@georg-kolbe-museum.de.

Monday, 15 March

The German Historical Museum has two special exhibitions: Report from Exile - Photographs by Fred Stein and The Leap - 1961, a 360-degree virtual reality installation by Boris Hars-Tschachotin. Time slot tickets must be booked online in advance. The Armory will remain closed.

Tuesday, 16 March

The James Simon Gallery also requires advance reservations. Time slots must also be booked for visits beginning Tuesday at the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Neues Museum, the Pergamon Museum and the Museum of European Cultures. The tickets are all available at smb.museum/tickets.

The state museums are once again showing their permanent exhibitions while the Museum of European Cultures has a special exhibition through 30 May entitled comiXconnection, which focuses on the comic scene in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and Romania.

Thursday, 1 April

The remaining state museums are scheduled to reopen in early April. Among them are the Gemäldegalerie, the Museum of Decorative Arts and the Museum am Hamburger Bahnhof. Tickets for these museums must also be reserved online in advance.

Post-Easter

The opening date for the Humboldt Forum has not yet been set. But general plans call for those interested can finally book after the Easter holidays to visit the Berlin Global experience exhibition in the replica palace.

