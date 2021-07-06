Berlin - The Berlin city-state government has decided to further relax its corona regulations from this coming Saturday. According to the news agency dpa, a simple surgical mask will suffice for shopping. FFP2 masks will still be mandatory in public transport and for services close to the body like massages and haircuts.
Contact restrictions for private indoor meetings are being dropped - as was already the case for outdoor get-togethers a few weeks ago. Previously, a maximum of 10 people from a maximum of five households were allowed to meet in private indoors. Kids up to 14 as well as fully vaccinated and recovered people weren't counted.
All the changes that go into effect on Saturday, 10 July 2021:
- No more restrictions on private contact indoors.
- A medical face mask must be worn in spaces that require a mask, like shops. An FFP2 mask must be worn for services close to the body and in public transport.
- Indoor events with up to 1,000 people present are permitted. Up to 2,000 people are possible in spaces with mechanical ventilation, provided that government hygiene rules are adhered to by organisers.
- The testing obligation for indoor events applies when more than 50 persons are present at the same time. For outdoor events and professional sporting competitions, the testing obligation only applies to events with more than 750 people.
- Outdoor events with up to 2,000 people are permitted with appropriate hygiene rules in place.
- Open-air events with 2,000 to 5,000 people can be approved on a case-by-case basis. Organisers must get their get hygiene concept approved by the health department.
- At events with more than 20 people present, visitors must be allocated a fixed seat, unless all those present have tested negative.
- Outdoor dance events with up to 1,000 people are permitted.
- Where access control is specified (e.g. retail, museums, zoos), a guideline of no more than one person per five square metres applies.
- Appointments are no longer mandatory for excursions, city tours, boat trips and comparable tourist activities. Participants must only show a negative test if they visit indoor areas.
- The ban on alcohol consumption in car parks has been lifted.