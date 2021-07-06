Berlin - The Berlin city-state government has decided to further relax its corona regulations from this coming Saturday. According to the news agency dpa, a simple surgical mask will suffice for shopping. FFP2 masks will still be mandatory in public transport and for services close to the body like massages and haircuts.

Contact restrictions for private indoor meetings are being dropped - as was already the case for outdoor get-togethers a few weeks ago. Previously, a maximum of 10 people from a maximum of five households were allowed to meet in private indoors. Kids up to 14 as well as fully vaccinated and recovered people weren't counted.