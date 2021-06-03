The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 3 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 42.4 per cent (41.7 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 18.4 per cent (17.9 Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +192 (+196 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,499 (+22)

🟢 R number: 0.84 (0.92 Wednesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 31.4/100,000 inhabitants (33 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 11.6 per cent (12.2 per cent Wednesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

The fourth wave

German health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is already making preparations for a fourth corona wave in the fall, he said on public broadcaster ZDF. He said a resurgence in the UK late last month shows that it can happen faster than expected. Meanwhile Germany's would-be health minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said he expects the new Indian variant, which is being blamed for the resurgence in the UK, to play an increasing role in the autumn and warned the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that booster vacciations would likely soon be necessary.

Still no kids

Germany's vaccination committee is still against vaccinating kids under 16 because trials haven't looked at effects in enough children and because the disease has little effect on our offspring. The European Medicines Agency has approved Pfizer/Biontech for use in adolescents, fueling the debate. Still, some German doctors admit kids will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

In case you missed it ...

Just as tourism is allowed again, Deutsche Bahn is renovating the route between Hamburg and Berlin.

