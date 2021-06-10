The latest Corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 10 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 46.4 per cent (45.9 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 21.8 per cent (21.1 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +121 (+252 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,513 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.66 (0.72 Wednesday)

🟡 New infections per week: 20.2/100,000 inhabitants (22.4 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 9.6 per cent (10 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

School mask battle

Kids at Berlin schools no longer have to wear masks in outdoor areas but must keep them on inside, likely until vacation starts in two weeks. The northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is eliminating masks in schools this week and Berlin's state parent association would also like to do away with them - they say kids get corona outside school. We'll watch the debate - two weeks ago schools were definitely, positively not going to open before vacation, yet here we are.

Covid-19 dance research party

Revier Südost, a club in a derelict factory in southern Berlin, will host an experimental dance party Saturday with Ellen Allien on the decks. People can apply for one of the 300 spots at the event until 3pm Thursday. Attendees will be selected by a lottery. Dancers will have to have a negative test and wear a tracking device during the party. Researchers want to see if anyone falls ill and if others catch the virus.

No more corona restrictions

While some are talking about doing away with masks in schools, others are talking about doing away with corona restrictions altogether. Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke), head of the difficult-to-pronounce state of Thuringia, told the Rheinische Post that the advance of vaccines may make it possible to eliminate restrictions in the fall. The 20 to 25 per cent of people who refuse to get vaccinated are putting themselves at risk. Sure, opening is also a risk, he said, but life carries a certain level of risk, which is deeper than he meant it.

In case you missed it

Western German bias against East Germany may have led to a tragic drunken accident being labeled in a reunified Germany as a racist murder.

