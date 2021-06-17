The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 17 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 49.4 per cent (48.9 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 26.2 per cent (25.4 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +63 (+22 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,535 (+6)

🟢 R number: 0.63 (0.69 Wednesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 10.7 (12.2 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 8 per cent (7.9 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Curevac not curing much

Tübingen-based Curevac said late Wednesday its as-yet unapproved vaccine is proving to be just 47 per cent effective against Covid-19. The biotech was supposed to expand a marketing cooperation with chemicals company Bayer to include production but the German government last week reportedly removed the concoction from its vaccination plans. Naja, you can't make a Schnitzel without breaking a few eggs.

Another day, another broken vaccination promise

Only about 1 per cent of kids in Germany between 12 and 18 have received an initial vaccination, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Experts fear the government won't be able to deliver on a promise to vaccinate everyone in that age group at least once by August (there have been so many vaccination promises that we've lost track). Pfizer/Biontech will deliver less vaccine to Germany in July but pediatricians are also hesitant to jab kids because they think the side-effects may be worse than the disease, Berliner Morgenpost reported.

In case you missed it

Activism in the US changed at least one Berliner's mind about studying there.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.