The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 23 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 52.2 per cent (51.7 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 30.9 per cent (30 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: 37 (+66 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,548 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.66 (0.69 Wednesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 6.5 (7.2 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.5 per cent (4.6 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Delta danger?

According to the latest Robert Koch Institute report on coronavirus variants, the share of new infections attributable to the Delta strain has risen to 15 per cent, up from 6.2 at the beginning of June. The variant has been shown to be more infectious than previous variants.

Merkel defends vaccine patents

Speaking before the Bundestag on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) again voiced her opposition to waiving patents for Covid vaccines as a way to speed up production around the world. "I think a politically motivated release of patents is the wrong way to go," she said, adding that further development of vaccines would only succeed if the protection of intellectual property was upheld. In the US, the Biden administration has said it favours waiving vaccine patents.

Back to the office?

Under the current federal corona regulations, German workers can opt to work from their kitchen table if it doesn't impact their ability to carry out their job. The right to "home office" expires 30 June - but the office drones aren't happy. Read the full story.

