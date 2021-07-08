The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 8 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 56.3 per cent (56.2 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 38.3 per cent (37.9 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: 52 (57 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,563 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.81 (0.80 Wednesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 6.2 (5.6 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.1 per cent (4.3 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

When everyone's vaccinated, who wants to be vaccinated?

In Germany a discussion is underway about whether to drop all corona restrictions (like mandatory masks) once everyone who wants a vaccination can get one. We're likely to reach that point in August, politicians say. Two days ago foreign minister Heiko Maas(SPD) said: "If everyone in Germany has an opportunity to get vaccinated, there is no longer any legal or political justification for any restriction."

Health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) shot back, saying it was too early to make such promises: "Masks indoors, especially if there are several people in an indoor space in autumn and winter, will be needed again - that is very, very clear. But compared to all the other restrictions, wearing a mask is still the most harmless."

According to the health ministry, 47m German adults have now received their first corona shot. The ministry estimates that 75 per cent of the adult population, or 52m, is willing to get vaccinated. The remaining 5m should be able get theirs by early August, according to Spahn.

Outdoor Berghain

Berghain will open its Klubgarten for guests this Saturday. To get in you'll need proof of vaccination or that you've recovered from Covid, or a negative test - and get past Sven Marquardt. The club has been shuttered since March 2020, but the interior has housed an art exhibition dubbed Studio Berlin (for which you need to book a guided tour) since last month, in cooperation with the Boros Foundation. Berghain wants clubbers to wear a mask in all areas.

From the archives

Car-sharing? So 2020. E-cargobikes can now be rented short-term via an app. The service, called Avocargo, launched in Prenzlauer Berg last month.

