The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 22 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 59.3 per cent (58.1 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 46.8 per cent (46.3 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: -161 (251 Wednesday) - that negative number is due to a "technical correction" of the stats for Berlin-Mitte!

Total number of corona deaths: 3,576 (+0)

🟢 R number: 1.60 (1.60 Wednesday)

🟡 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 22.6 (21.8 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (3.3 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Incidence doubles within a week

According to fresh data from the Robert Koch Institute, 22.6 people per 100,000 inhabitants have been newly infected with the coronavirus in Berlin over the past seven days, meaning that number (the "7-day incidence") has almost doubled within one week. The Senat's corona traffic light jumped back to yellow. A total of 3576 infected people have died of or with the virus in Berlin since the beginning of the pandemic.

1028 deaths "in connection" to vaccination



Scientists at the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) estimates that 1028 people have died in Germany so far in connection with a Covid vaccination. The institute is referring to "suspected cases", in which people "died at different time intervals after the vaccination". The PEI's vaccination safety report looks at the period from the start of Germany's vaccination campaign on 27 December 2020 to 30 June 2021. About 75 million corona vaccinations were administered by the end of June. Side effects and complications occurred in 106,835 suspected cases. In 10,578 suspected cases, a vaccination caused serious adverse reactions resulting in hospitalisation.



Free culture as jab incentive?

The leader of Berlin's Social Democrats and mayoral candidate Franziska Giffey has proposed a free culture ticket as an incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated - and a way to support the culture and event industry. Those who get vaccinated would receive a free ticket for a theatre performance, a concert, a boat trip on the Spree or something comparable. The cost would be covered by the state.

In an interview with dpa newswire, Giffey said: "If you create such incentives, they should benefit the individual getting vaccinated, but also serve those who have suffered under the pandemic, including the culture and events industries, which need extra support now."



