The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 28 July - Thursday data not published yet!)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 60.2 per cent (60 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 49.1 per cent (48.7 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +197

Total number of corona deaths: 3,581 (+0)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 24.8 (24.8 Tuesday)

🟡Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +24 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (3.5 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Half of Germany fully vaccinated

According to government's vaccine tracking site impfdashboard.de 50.2 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 61.1 per cent have received a first jab. Germany now appears to be overtaking the United States in the race to get everyone immunised.

Two Querdenker demos banned this weekend

The Berlin police have announced that "after assessing the objective facts, we have so far banned two rallies, one on 31 July and one on 1 August 2021." A police spokesperson would not give more specific details about which Querdenker (corona skeptic) demos were being banned. The spokesman for the Stuttgart organisation Querdenken 711, Michael Ballweg, said his group had registered a gathering of 22,500 people at the Brandenburg Gate for Sunday, and added that he would challenge a ban in court - or move the event to another public space such as Tempelhofer Feld.



England drops quarantine for EU travellers

Travellers from the EU and the USA who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to go into quarantine after entering England. The quarantine requirements will be abolished as of next Monday, Britain's Transport Minister Grant Shapps tweeted on Wednesday. Travellers from France, however, must continue to quarantine, due to growing fears of the Beta variant spreading in that country.



