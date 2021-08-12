The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 12 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 62.3 per cent (62.1 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 54.6 per cent (53.2 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: 358 (366 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,585 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 44.4 (42.9 Wednesday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +37 per cent (+38 per cent Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.7 per cent (3.7 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Will Delta infect all unvaccinated people?

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has again warned of the danger posed by Delta. Appearing on the Maischberger chat show, the politician said he expects a spike in infections in the fall and winter due to the variant. While Lauterbach opposes mandatory vaccination, he warned that in a year and a half society would be split into two groups: "The vaccinated and the infected, but hopefully recovered." Lauterbach expects that within that time frame all unvaccinated people, including children, would become infected. "The Delta variant is so contagious that realistically we won't achieve herd immunity at all."

AfD blamed for lower jab rate in the East

In an interview with the Funke newspaper group, the Federal Commissioner for Eastern Germany, Marco Wanderwitz (CDU), said there is a clear link between support for the AfD and reluctance to get vaccinated. He said most AfD politicians aggressively opposed vaccination as well as other corona measures, "similar to former US President Donald Trump." Wanderwitz said the popularity of the AfD in the former East helped explain the lower vaccination rates in the region. The lowest rate rate is in Saxony, where just 53 per cent have received their first Covid shot and 49.1 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

