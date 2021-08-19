The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 19 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 63.3 per cent (63.1 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 57.2 per cent (56.8 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: 510 (552 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,588 (+1)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 69.2 (69.2 Wednesday)

🔴 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +45 per cent (+53 per cent Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.8 per cent (5 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Jabs on the Ringbahn

By the end of August, it will be possible to get your corona vaccination on the S-Bahn. A dedicated train will circle the Ringbahn and only let in passengers who want to get jabbed by a mobile team, sources revealed to the Berliner Zeitung. A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we have something in the pipeline, but nothing more can be said about it yet." Let's hope possible upcoming train strikes don't derail the project.

Updated corona regs from Friday

The following rule updates go into effect tomorrow (Friday, 20 August) for people who are unvaccinated or can't show they have recovered from Covid-19:



- The validity of PCR tests will be extended from 24 hours to 48 hours. Rapid tests are considered valid for just 24 hours.

- School pupils are not required to show a negative test. The same applies for participants of religious gatherings.

- Updated rules for events: If the minimum distance of 1.5m cannot be maintained, masks must be worn even at assigned seats if not all attendees have tested negative. Only people who have tested negative may participate in indoor events and gatherings. Only people who have tested negative may participate in outdoor events with more than 100 persons present at the same time.

- A negative test is required for a visit to the hairdressers.

- Hotel and hostel guests must test negative on the day of arrival and show a negative test result on every third day of their stay.

- Online teaching is no longer required for universities.

- Hospital visitors must test negative.



Fake corona tests

Following inspections at four shisha bars in Tempelhof-Schöneberg, 56 out of 80 test results are said to have been faked, according to a report by public broadcaster rbb. District authorities suspect that guests obtained the fake test results via social media. Forgery of Covid-19 tests constitutes a criminal offence. Violations can result in a €500 fine.

