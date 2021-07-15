The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Thursday, 15 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 58 per cent (57.8 per cent Wednesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 43.1 per cent (42.3 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: 137 (99 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,568 (+3)

🟢 R number: 0.94 (0.77 Wednesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 11.6 (9.2 Wednesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.7 per cent (3.8 per cent Wednesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Delta's here

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said that based on samples taken in the first week of July, 74 per cent of people testing positive for coronavirus in Germany were infected by the more infectious Delta variant. The Alpha variant accounts for just 22 per cent, according to the findings. The RKI estimates that one in ten new Delta infections in Germany are traceable to holidaymakers returning from countries such as Portugal and Spain.

No more free tests for the unvaccinated?

Germany has been discussing incentives to nudge more people to get vaccinated. Most suggestions involve fines or freebies. The latest idea comes from the president of the German medical association Klaus Reinhardt: "If by the end of the summer everyone has had a chance to be fully vaccinated, it is reasonable for the unvaccinated to have to pay for rapid or PCR tests themselves if they want to go on holiday, go to a restaurant or go to the cinema." Health minister Jens Spahn said he wouldn't rule out the idea at a later point in time. Meanwhile, the opposition FDP party is calling for an end to free testing altogether.

