The latest corona state for Berlin (tallied Monday, 15 February)

New cases in one day: +196 (71 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,620 (+11 over Sunday)

🟢 R number: 0.94 (0.94 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 57.4/100,000 inhabitants (56.8 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 21.1 per cent (21.9 per cent Sunday)

Hausarzt vaccinations coming soon

The city's family doctors will likely be able to offer vaccinations in their offices beginning as early as next month but at the latest in April, according to a Berliner Morgenpost report. Health minister Dilek Kalayci (SPD) said during a Monday committee hearing that Berlin mobile vaccination teams as well as its immunisation centres won't be able to use all the vaccines planned for delivery to the city in April. Between 100 and 120 offices will be involved in an initial pilot program.

Moviegoers down two thirds in 2020

Movie theatres suffered a 68 per cent drop in visitors last year, which seems almost modest when you consider they were closed or at limited capacity for much of the year. About 38.1 million tickets were sold compared to 80.5 million a year earlier, according to the government's FFA film funding institute. They had sales of €318 million, 69 per cent below 2019.

Penultimate vaccination centre opening tomorrow

The vaccination centre at Velodrom in Pankow – home to the city's annual Six Day fixie race – will begin immunisations Wednesday, the fifth of Berlin's six vaccination centres to go into operation as more vaccines flow into the city. The Velodrom site will initially only offer the Moderna jab and be open from 8.30am to 1.30pm. Only the site in a hangar at the former Tempelhof airport has yet to open.

Immigrants and foreigners in Europe have found a common language – English – and with the UK out of the EU, a new, hybrid variant might be emerging (we like to think we're making some kind of contribution).

