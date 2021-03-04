Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 4 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 5.5 per cent (5.2 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in in one day: +447 (+484 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,862 (+12 over Tuesday)

🟢 R number: 0.85 (0.97 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 67.8/100,000 inhabitants (68.5 Tuesdsay)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 18.1 per cent (17.6 per cent Tuesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

The German plan

After nine hours of negotiating on Wednesday, German leaders agreed on a roadmap towards opening. The plan offers glimmers of hope for schools, the economy and vaccinations. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach wasn't happy and predicted on Twitter that the plan would usher in the third wave of the pandemic by April. Read our full story on the latest measures here.

Free quick tests. No, really.

Pols are now promising what health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) got ridiculed for promising a few days ago: one free quick test per person per week! By 8 March - four days from now. Let's see how that goes. Meanwhile, retailers are jumping in the fray: Aldi says it will begin selling quick test six-packs for €25 starting Saturday.

I'll take Sputnik V, says eastern leader

The premier of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), says he'd be happy to receive the Russian corona vaccine. Speaking to Funke Media, he also said the German Ethics Council should look into the question of mandatory vaccinations as a way to speed up the process. "In East Germany, vaccinations were mandatory. I survived." Not sure how that's going to go down with the ethics people.

In case you missed it ....

Sat-navs are directing drivers into Berlin's "bike streets" and cyclists ain't happy. Read our story here.

