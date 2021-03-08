Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 7 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 5.92 per cent (5.72 per cent Saturday)

New cases in in one day: +110 (+313 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,892 (+3 over Saturday)

🟢 R number: 0.80 (0.94 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 68.2/100,000 inhabitants (69 Saturday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.1 per cent (17.8 per cent Saturday)

The lowdown ...

Self-tests sold out

Like toilet paper at the start of a pandemic, corona self-tests that went on sale at Aldi outlets and online at Lidl Saturday were hard to come by as most Aldis only had a handful of tests and the Lidl website reportedly crashed. More shipments are expected this week.

Health minister: More centres please

The federal government last week agreed to finance one corona test per week per citizen and Berlin quickly announced 16 test centres for free tests. But Berlin health minister Dilek Kalyci (SPD) says the centres won't be sufficient so she's launched a programme for other sites, such as pharmacies and private test centres, to become a part of the programme and broaden testing capacity (testen-lernen.de/berlin, if you want to register to set up a test centre).

10 million per week soonish

Finance minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) Monday said the country would be vaccinating 10 million people per week by April. He told public broadcaster ZDF he was pushing for the government to do more in the battle against corona without elaborating. Editor's note: It's an election year and his centre-left SPD is polling badly.

