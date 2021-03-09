Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 8 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 6.2 per cent (5.92 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +88 (+110 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,892 (+3 over Sunday)

🟢 R number: 1.01 (0.80 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 70.4/100,000 inhabitants (68.2 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.7 per cent (17.1 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Outdoor dining?

SPD health policy expert Karl Lauterbach - considered a lockdown hardliner - surprised everyone by suggesting restaurants should soon be able to serve meals in the open air. Speaking on the Anne Will talk show, he said such a move would be safe in combination with antigen quick testing, despite signs that the third wave is on the way - and we're not talking about expensive coffee.

Mask scandal consequences

Two conservative Bundestag members threw in the towel after it was revealed they most likely earned six-figure commissions on medical mask deals. Georg Nüßlein (CSU) quit his party while Nikolas Löbel (CDU) left his party and quit his seat in parliament. CDU parliamentary leaders have announced they'd be coming up with a "code of conduct." Stats show that CDU/CSU pols earn more "additional income" (for lobby work?) than those in other parties.

Nothing's going to be the same

Herfried Münkler, a political science professor at Humbolt, says we're going to be stuck with the "corona regimen" for years to come, meaning the "AHA rules" - mask, hand-washing, social distancing. He expects widespread use of a digital vaccine passport. Asked about why Germany has performed so miserably in organising testing and vaccinating, Münkler nailed it: "A plethora of miscalculations and the ineptitude in vaccine and rapid test procurement show us where the country's problems lie - namely in the administrative sphere." German bureaucracy, quo vadis?

In case you missed it ....

Cats cats cats! A Berlin social start-up is selling cat food to help care for street cats around the world.

