Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 9 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 6.31 per cent (6.2 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: +287 (+88 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,902 (+7 over Monday)

🟢 R number: 0.92 (1.01 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 59.6/100,000 inhabitants (70.4 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 18 per cent (17.7 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Daycare employees eligible for jabs now

The 46,000 employees of Berlin's 2,750 daycares are now eligible for vaccination, the education department announced Tuesday. Daycare operators will be sent codes that they can distribute to employees. Employees can then use the codes to set up an appointment at one of the city's six vaccination centres. Finally a little movement in the immunisation game.

June, people, June

Speaking of the immunisation game: The head of the public insurance doctors' association said in Die Welt that Germany may be able to vaccinate 20 million people a month starting in April, meaning we can all have had our first shot June-ish and the programme can be complete in August. If he's right, it may be Berlin's best summer ever.

Of course testing didn't start well, first days are awful

Centres delivering the government's promise of one free quick test per resident per week got off to a bumpy start Tuesday. A centre on Mariendorfer Damm in Mariendorf (where else?) is already closing because it lost its lease and people who showed up without an appointment at one of the four centres where supposedly no appointment is necessary discovered that they actually needed to register for an appointment shortly before arrival because a QR code given with appointments is needed for any test (so get a short-term appointment if you're going). Computers also crashed at other centres but let's remember: It was the first day.

Wear masks, meet less

Kai Nagel is a mobility professor at the Technical University here in Berlin and lives his position: He commutes regularly between the Hauptstadt and his wife's place in Bonn. He says in an interview with our German colleagues that the third wave is here and the only way to prevent more infections and deaths than in the second is more testing and quicker immunisations. He's way against grown-ups meeting (five people, two households allowed) and says wear masks more and longer (in offices, for example).

In case you missed it ....

If you're wondering what Germany's political parties are up to, we're going to try to help in this federal election year. The Social Democrats used to matter and are trying to get that role back with this SPD election-year platform right here. They appear to have been replaced in voter minds by the Greens.

