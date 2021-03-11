Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 11 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 6.5 per cent (6.31 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +489 (+287 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,918 (+16 over Tuesday)

🟢 R number: 0.72 (0.92 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 57.9/100,000 inhabitants (59.6 Tuesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.5 per cent (18 per cent Tuesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Merkel says we're in for several more tough months

In a digital meeting with careworkers, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the next months will be tough until the vaccine programme begins to bear fruit."Three, four difficult months remain: March, April, May, June," newswire dpa quoted her as saying. She said politicians are trying to build a bridge to the other side of the pandemic but that they have no idea which direction to build the bridge and that they can't see the other bank yet. Yeah, we noticed.

Sputnik, anyone?

Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke), the head of the state of Thuringia, said he's pushing the federal government to negotiate an agreement with the makers of Russia's space-themed vaccine while the European medicine watchdog is working on its approval (BTW, Thuringia currently has the highest incidence (142) among the 16 states). A good agreement could avoid the mess both Germany and the EU currently find themselves in with other vaccine makers. Berlin's answer: No.

J&J approval near

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is expected to be approved today by the European Medicines Agency and then the European Commission.

Docs can't vaccinate until mid-April

Family doctors will first be allowed to offer vaccines in their offices in mid-April rather than the start of the month, Germany's state and federal health ministers agreed Wednesday. There just isn't enough vaccine to allow it as planned.

In case you missed it ....

The Samwer brothers are the face of Berlin's startup scene. Unfortunately, they've never been someone to look up to, as their treatment of minor shareholders shows.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.