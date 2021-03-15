Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 14 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 7.61 per cent (7.16 per cent Saturday)

New cases in one day: +208 (+508 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,934 (+0 over Saturday)

🟢 R number: 1.25 (0.90 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 73.6/100,000 inhabitants (70.2 Saturday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 16.7 per cent (16.9 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Flights added to Malle (as the Germans call Mallorca)

German discount flyer Eurowings this weekend added 300 flights between Germany and Mallorca during the Easter holidays. The Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease expert, removed the Spanish island from its list of risk destinations last week, sparking an avalanche of bookings from sun-starved Germans apparently hoping to take part in a super-spreader event. Eurowings will require travellers to provide a negative PCR test in hopes of proving my super-spreader joke wrong.

Expert: Don't travel as third wave grows

Karl Lauterbach, health expert for the left-leaning SPD party, used Twitter this weekend to ask that the loosened restrictions put in a place a week ago be rescinded as the third wave picks up steam. He also said people shouldn't travel over Easter (see above). The incidence is climbing in Germany and Berlin - after dipping into the high 50s last week in Berlin, it's now at 73.6 (82.9 nationwide). At 100 at the state level, everything goes back to how it was in February.

Student self-tests distributed this week

School pupils in grades 10 to 13 will return to school for hybrid classes (half in-person, half online) Wednesday and every secondary school should have received a shipment of Siemens self-tests by Tuesday. The goal is to make it possible for every pupil to take two self corona tests per week, though not even all of them will be able to have one this week.

In case you missed it ....

Berlin's interior minister last week made a startling statement: He believes immigrants who say Berlin police racially profile them, leading to unfair treatment. Yes, drugs are a big problem in Kreuzberg, but they're not the only problem.

