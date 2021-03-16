Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 15 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 7.85 per cent (7.61 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +366 (+208 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 2,942 (+8 over Sunday)

🟢 R number: 1.46 (1.25 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 75.1/100,000 inhabitants (73.6 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 16.9 per cent (16.7 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

No more AstraZeneca for now

In case you were eschewing news yesterday, Germany has halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Officials are concerned it causes blood cots in a tiny percentage of cases and say they are acting out of caution. Most EU nations have halted use of the drug and the European Medicines Agency (they approve all the drugs) said that while the vaccine should continue to be used, it will have a rethink Thursday just in case.

Politicians to talk corona but do little

The Berlin government will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to maintain plans to further open businesses in the city - restaurants and bars could theoretically allow people inside 22 March with appointments if the incidence remains under 100. But that seems unwise with the rate climbing. Politicians must also discuss whether or not to allow more in-person schooling.

Privileges for the vaccinated

In a sign of what could lay in the distant future for the rest of us: elderly patients in care homes who have been vaccinated are now allowed to meet in groups, sing, dance and even have their hair cut. The only caveat: 80 per cent of the home's residents must have been inoculated, Berlin's health minister Dilek Kalayci (SPD) said.



In case you missed it ....

Berlin's zoos play a big role in its identity so a public call to name a new baby gorilla led to tens of thousands of suggestions (and a somewhat ho-hum name). And at the Tierpark, the reptile house is being torn down.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.