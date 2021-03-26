Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 24 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 10.1 per cent (9.9 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +1,006 (+1,268 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,026 (+3 over Wednesday)

🟢 R number: 0.86 (0.9 Wednesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 125.3/100,000 inhabitants (118.2 Wednesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.1 per cent (16.8 per cent Wednesday)

Massive reluctance to get vaccinated

And another reason this whole thing is progressing so slowly in Germany: Thousands of Berliners who have received an invitation from the government to get vaccinated aren't doing it, according to Tagesspiegel. Since December, approximately 1m invitations have been sent to elderly people as well as education and healthcare workers, but only 362,000 have actually received a first shot. The reluctance is being largely attributed to Astrazeneca-phobia. An estimated 100,000 doses of Astrazeneca are sitting around in fridges unused.

Corona test mandatory for all travellers entering Germany by plane

From Sunday, all passengers flying to Germany from any foreign airport must show a corona test result to be let onto the plane. Previously, this had only been the case for travellers returning from designated "high-risk" countries.

Thousands of shops threatened by bankruptcy

The lockdown since 16 December could lead to the permanent closure of 120,000 shops in Germany, said Stefan Genth, head of retailer assocation HDE. He said sales worth €700,000,000 were being lost per day. Genth demanded that shops open normally - citing a study at Berlin's Technical University that found the danger of infection in retail spaces was low.

