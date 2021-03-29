Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 29 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 11.88 per cent (11.69 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +575 (+296 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,043 (+4 over Sunday)

🔴 R number: 1.23 (1.32 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 146.43/100,000 inhabitants (143.4 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.8 per cent (18.3 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Customer-facing need tests too

Berlin's unique corona rules require not only shoppers to have a current test but also make twice-weekly testing at an approved test centre mandatory for anyone that interacts with customers. Employers also now have to offer employees two testing opportunities per week but this can also include self-tests. Anyone in an office knows that means three disorderly boxes of tests piled next to the honour snack box in the kitchen.

Negative test coming back too

Every passenger flying to Germany must now show a negative corona test, completed within 48 hours before the flight, to board. The new rule went into effect at midnight Monday. Passengers must bear the cost of the tests as well as any quarantine-related costs should they test positive themselves. The German government passed the rule last week amid criticism that Germans could travel abroad over Easter but not within the country itself.

The latest mask corruption culprit

A Berlin CDU politician said Tuesday he would no longer run for federal office after the Tagesspiegel claimed he used his position to connect a mask-selling company in which he has a stake with Germany's health ministry. Niels Korte, who represents the Treptow-Köpenick borough, denied he influenced any government purchasing decisions but said he would step back to prevent any damage to democracy. He's one of nearly a half dozen conservative politicians ensared by concerns they used their government positions to peddle medical masks.

In case you missed it ....

Psychedelics as treatment for depression and other disorders have gained the medical establishment's attention. Anne Philippi is one reason why.

