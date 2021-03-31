Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 30 March)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 11.6 per cent

New cases in one day: +663 (+575 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,047 (+3 over Monday)

🟢 R number: 1.23 (0.9 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 142.2/100,000 inhabitants (146.43 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 18.9 per cent (17.8 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

AstraZeneca, again

The AstraZeneca vaccine, the stepchild of vaccines in Germany, can now only be given to people over 60 after Germany saw 31 cases of thrombosis in the brains of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Those under 60 can also be given the vaccine if doctors feel it doesn't present a risk, the country's state-level health ministers decided. Anyone who's already received a first dose of AstraZeneca can be given the second or wait for a recommendation expected next month from an all-volunteer vaccine advisory commission attached to the government's disease specialist, the Robert Koch Institute.

Police crash a wedding

Berlin police and code enforcement officers laid siege to a wedding believed to be connected to an organised crime family Tuesday. The officials hoped to catch the party breaking corona regulations but instead just watched the bride and groom arrive as well as the relocation of a buffet table inside from outside. It's unclear if the officers, who were also staged in a nearby supermarket parking lot in the suburb of Alt-Buckow, did anything other than burn tax money.

Click & Meet is now Test & Shop, or something

Reminder: If you want to go shopping anywhere other than life-critical stores like grocery and book stores, starting today you must present a valid same-day test (NOT in the past 24 hours) and wear an FFP2 mask. Appointments are no longer necessary.

Corona app update

The German government's corona app will get an update on 16 April that will allow users to check in at locations, dpa reported. The app would then warn users if another guest was at the same location at the same time and fell ill with corona. The new functionality appears to be in response to the privately developed Luca app, which has a similar function. Unlike the government's app, Luca collects and stores personal information.

In case you missed it ....

Maybe just go home to get vaccinated.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.