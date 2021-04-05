Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 4 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 12.19 per cent

New cases in one day: +309 (+778 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,086 (+4 over Saturday)

🟢 R number: 0.96 (0.92 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 129.1/100,000 inhabitants (123.2 Saturday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 20.6 per cent (20 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Germans don't believe Merkel can deliver

Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly promised that anyone who wants to be vaccinated would be able to by the end of the summer. Germans aren't convinced. In a new YouGov poll, only 23 per cent said they believed they would be able to get the jab by 21 September while 62 per cent were sceptical.

Spahn promises privileges for vaccinated

The fully vaccinated will enjoy more freedoms than others, said German health minister Jens Spahn. Speaking to Bild am Sonntag, he said: "Those who have been fully vaccinated can be treated in the future as someone who has tested negative". Those with a full vaccination will be able to go shopping or get a haircut without having to show a negative test. Currently 6 per cent of Berliners have been fully innoculated.

More homeless kids in the pandemic

Off Road Kids, a Berlin charity that provides support to homeless minors says the corona pandemic is taking its toll on vulnerable youth. The charity's social workers recieved 2,474 calls for help from homeless youths or youths facing possible homelessness in 2020, twice as many as in 2019. Off Road Kids spokesman Markus Seidel said the lockdown had led to more conflict in families - causing more kids to leave home or get thrown out by their parents.

In case you missed it ....

It's Easter Monday, a public holiday in Germany. Here's our list of shops that are open in Berlin today.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.