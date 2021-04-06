Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 5 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 12.44 per cent (12.19 Sunday)

New cases in one day: +194 (+309 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,086 (+0 over Sunday)

🟢 R number: 1 (0.96 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 128.8/100,000 inhabitants (129.1 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 21.2 per cent (20.6 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

No more night-time visitors

Today is the second trigger of Berlin's complex new lockdown. No more visitors after 9pm and during the day max five people from two households can meet in- or outdoors. Thursday is the final trigger day - daycares will then switch back to emergency care only for single parents and workers deemed essential.

Illegal visits to Meck-Pomm

Officials on Usedom reported 10 separate instances of tourists illegally staying on the Baltic Sea island during the Easter holiday, according to the Redaktionsnetzwerk. Tourism is currently forbidden in the state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania, which borders on the sea, and enforcement officials said they discovered two groups of campers illegally parked on the roadside as well as people in vacation rentals. In addition to their own investigations, officials said they also rely on snitches.

Your doc can vaccinate now

About 35,000 family doctors will begin vaccinating patients beginning today. However, government officials are only alotting each doctor about 26 doses per week until the end of the month, when the figure will more-than triple. Doctors are peeved because, associations say, they would be more effective and efficient than the country's 450 vaccination centres.

Müller vs Laschet

Berlin's top politician, Michael Müller (SPD), and his counterpart in North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet (CDU), sparred through the media Monday after Laschet suggest a "bridge lockdown" until a significant amount of the population could be vaccinated. Laschet, who is angling to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel when she steps down in September, wanted to call forward a planned meeting of the heads of the country's 16 states to this week from next week. "I think Mr. Laschet's considerations have not been entirely thought out and it would make little sense to move the meeting," Müller said.

In case you missed it ....

A year and a half ago, doctors warned a man not to drive following brain surgery. He ignored his doctors and piloted his Porsche through Mitte, leading to a fatal accident. The man has now been charged for the deaths.

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

