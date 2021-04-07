Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 6 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 12.7 per cent (12.44 Monday)

New cases in one day: +601 (+194 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,090 (+4 over Monday)

🟢 R number: 0.93 (1 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 120/100,000 inhabitants (128.8 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 21.7 per cent (21.2 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

A plan to re-open (a few) restaurants in Mitte

Mitte mayor Stephan von Dassel (Die Grüne) hopes to launch a ridiculously complex trial late this month to re-open a handful of select restaurants in Mitte. Patrons would have to first download an app to book a table then, no later than three hours before their reservation, test negative at a participating corona test centre. Another as-yet unreleased diagnosis app would have to be downloaded so that the test centre could feed the test results into it and diners could finally head to the restaurant. There, they would present their results in the diagnosis app and would also be required to download and use the Luca app for contract tracing. After the event, diners would then have to re-test within just a few days to complete the circle (though von Dassel admits there's no way to enforce the re-test requirement). For the trial to move forward, the incidence can't climb much from where it is (116.9 in Mitte Tuesday) and the diagnosis app has to be finished (20 April, von Dassel says). However, getting take-out and finding a nearby park doesn't require two tests, three apps and a level of commitment few in Berlin have ever been able to muster.

How will kids go back to school?

Education officials in the coming days will have to decide how kids return to school next week following spring break. Keeping the same level of hybrid schooling as before the break is the goal, according to leaks to this paper. It's unclear if grades 7 to 9 will now be included or if they will continue to be online-only. Berlin officials are also not participating in a fresh national discussion of cancelling or somehow altering school-leaving exams (Abitur) for Gymnasium.

Emergency daycare

Quick reminder that kitas return to emergency care only this Thursday. You have to work in an essential job or be a single parent to qualify but, if you qualify, you probably already know that.

In case you missed it ....

The English Edition's Maurice Frank was excited to use Germany's new digital patient record to ease doctor visits. Until he tried to use Germany's new digital patient record.

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

