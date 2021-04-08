Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 7 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 12.93 per cent (12.7 Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +545 (+601 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,098 (+8 over Tuesday)

🟢 R number: 0.7 (0.93 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 110.5/100,000 inhabitants (120 Tuesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 23.7 per cent (21.7 per cent Tuesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Vaccination invites for chronically ill

The Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung, the association of doctors that work with public insurers, says vaccination invitations have been sent out to 466,000 Berliners aged 17 to 70 suffering from chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes and lung or kidney diseases. The letters will spare patients a bureaucratic step by allowing them to get an appointment at one of Berlin's vaccination centres without having to pick up a letter from their GP - except, of course, if their GP vaccinates them (see below).

GPs giving shots since yesterday

While people in other countries are getting vaccinated in huge supermarkets and drive-in centres, Germany has instead gone hyperlocal to speed things up. Rather than ramp up vaccination centres, general practioners have been administering doses since yesterday. How it's going: doctors are already complaining of being overwelmed by phone calls and e-mails. Some also say coordinating vaccine deliveries from pharmacies and appointments is a bureaucratic burden. Let's hope this works!

Bridge lockdown

German politicians keep saying all sorts of contradictory things - so we're trying to hold off from reporting each and every random utterance from every local bigwig. This is not such a case: over Easter, CDU chancellor hopeful Arnim Laschet put the idea of a relatively short "bridge lockdown" on the table, the idea being a period of stricter rules that would form a bridge to a period when the positive effects of mass vaccination would kick in. While Laschet was roasted from all sides for the suggestion, it now looks like Angela Merkel is on board. "Every demand for a short, uniform lockdown is right. A common nationwide approach would also be important here," said the chancellor's spokeswoman Martina Demmer Wednesday. "The variety of rules adopted does not contribute to security and acceptance at the moment," she added. That statement appears to gel with Merkel's recent suggestion to update Germany's Infection Act to give more powers to the federal government in order to impose nationwide rules. The next corona summit between Merkel and the states is on Monday.

In case you missed it ....

What would Facebook be like if it had been founded in Berlin? We asked Jillian C. York, the Berlin-based author of the new book Silicon Values.

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

