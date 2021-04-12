Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 11 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 14.38 per cent (14.11 Saturday)

New cases in one day: +493 (+643 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,123 (+0 over Saturday)

🟢 R number: 0.96 (0.74 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 114.1/100,000 inhabitants (111.8 Saturday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 25.8 per cent (24.9 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, Impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes she and her cabinet can Tuesday craft legislation that will give the federal government more power to enact lockdowns. The law would then go to the country's two houses of parliament later this week and could be passed by the weekend. The law would update the existing infectious disease law after the chancellor was frustrated over the patchwork of lockdowns throughout the country because states have been given broad corona powers. While non-essential retail is closed in much of the country, for example, it has remained open in Berlin as long as shoppers have a current-day, negative corona test. The proposed law, leaked to dpa, uses an incidence of above 100 for three consecutive days as a trigger for the national regulations. Schools are the only exception - they could remain open until the incidence reaches 200. Critics say the law would just lead to a frustrating chain of opening and closing throughout the summer.

The proposed law: People can only leave the house between 9pm and 5am for work or emergencies.

Only one household plus one person to a max five people can meet, children excepted (already in place in Berlin).

Only pharmacies, grocery stores, drugstores, gas stations, bookstores, flower stores and drinks stores allowed to open.

All other public venues including zoos, museums, theatres and tourist attractions must close.

Bars and restaurants would remain take-out only.

No team sports, just exercise alone, in pairs or per household.

The Berlin reaction

Berlin mayor Michael Müller questioned the necessity of Merkel's proposed law because states would still, as in the past, be responsible for implementing the provisions. He's also unimpressed by the curfew. "An absolute curfew should be questioned," he said. Müller's opinion is important because he leads a group of the top politicians from Germany's 16 states, who are also the only voters in the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament.

In case you missed it ....

Ever wondered why Germany's internet infrastructure is such garbage? Here's an in-depth explanation.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.