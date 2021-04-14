Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 13 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 16.6 per cent

New cases in one day: +677 (+539 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,128 (+1 over Monday)

🟢 R number: 1.18 (1.12 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 127.6/100,000 inhabitants (115.4 Monday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.6 per cent (26.3 per cent Monday)

Berlin extends current lockdown

The Berlin government has extended the current lockdown rules by another three weeks - through 9 May. The current restrictions on indoor and outdoor social contact, restaurants and shopping remain in place (all the rules are here). Some of these state-level measures could be overridden if the amendment tabled by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government yesterday is passed by both houses of parliament (more below).

Greater freedoms for fully vaxxed

Berlin also decided to grant people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus more freedoms. Fifteen days after receiving their second shot, people will be allowed to enter non-essential shops, hairdressers, cosmetic salons and museums by showing their vaccination record (Impfpaß). Others must currently show a same-day negative corona test.

Protest against Infection Law update

Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Reichstag Tuesday to protest the government's proposed changes to the Infection Law, which would give the federal government more powers to impose stricter corona restrictions nationwide in the place of the current patchwork of differing rules across the 16 states. The amendment has been widely criticised, including by a prominent judge. The law must still pass through both houses of parliament, the Bundestag and Bundesrat, to go into effect.

