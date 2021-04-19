Berlin - Every weekday at 11am come to the Berliner Zeitung English Edition for the corona/Covid-19 news at a glance.

The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 18 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 18.8 per cent (17.7 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: +401 (+548 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,150 (-1 compared to Saturday - looks like a statistical error was made here at some point)

🟢 R number: 1.18 (1.11 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 150.9/100,000 inhabitants (152.4 Saturday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.2 per cent (26 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The lowdown ...

Memorial for corona victims

On Sunday, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier led a state ceremony in honour of the 80,000 people who have died from Covid-19. The commemoration at the Konzerthaus in Mitte was attended by five survivors who lost loved ones, religious leaders and a handful of German politicians including Angela Merkel and Berlin mayor Michael Müller. In a speech, Steinmeier said, "We see the wounds inflicted by the pandemic. We remember those who died. And we feel with the living who mourn them,"

"We think of those who have become mentally ill from loneliness and confinement. People who have suffered violence. We think of those who have fallen into economic hardship and fear for their livelihoods."

"We will work through the mistakes that were made."

Müller warns of curfew

During the Anne Will talk show on Sunday night, mayor Müller said he was worried about the effect the nighttime curfew being pushed by the federal government would have in housing projects such as Gropius-Stadt in Neukölln, where 50,000 people live in close quarters: "No one has a garden, no one has a terrace. People in a confined space, no private contacts in the evenings, and now you're not supposed to be able to go jogging either." He said the chance of infection was higher indoors - and added that in light of rising corona cases and deaths, schools might well be closed once again by next week.

Mandatory corona testing in schools

Meanwhile, from today (Monday) all pupils in Berlin must undergo two quick tests per week at school. Previously, they had been told to perform self-tests at home. District school officials and school psychologists are largely opposed to the new rule and say that testing at school could have negative psychological impacts on kids.

In case you missed it ....

Berlin police and firefighters will start testing bodycams this summer. Read on.

Don't miss an article: sign up to Ze Newsletter!

That's all for now, folks. Stay safe!

Yours,

The Berliner Zeitung English team

P.S. We're on Twitter and Facebook.